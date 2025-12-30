Pampanga police designate community fireworks areas

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office said it has designated community fireworks display areas across the province to ensure safe New Year celebrations.

Police identified 24 Community Firecracker Zones (CFZs) and 16 Fireworks Display Areas (FDAs) in different municipalities and cities.

The move aims to reduce injuries, and prevent fires during the revelry.

The CFZs are located in Apalit, Minalin, Arayat, Porac, Bacolor, San Fernando, Candaba, San Luis, Floridablanca, San Simon, Lubao, Sasmuan, Magalang, Sta. Ana, Masantol, Sta. Rita, Mexico, and Sto. Tomas.

Some towns have established more than one zone, the provincial police said.

Fireworks display areas were also set in 16 localities, including Mabalacat, San Fernando, and several first- and second-class towns.

Police reminded the public that firecrackers are strictly prohibited outside the designated zones.

Violators may face fines of up to P20,000 and imprisonment ranging from six months to one year.

Residents are encouraged to check official police advisories for exact locations and comply with safety rules.

Authorities urged the public to celebrate responsibly to keep the New Year festivities joyful and injury-free.