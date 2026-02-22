Pampanga PPO destroys over 1,200 illegal mufflers

The Pampanga Provincial Police Office (PPO) has destroyed more than 1,200 illegal mufflers on February 23, 2026, as part of its campaign to promote road safety and reduce noise pollution in the province.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga PPO director, led the simultaneous destruction of improvised mufflers using mallets.

Marcelo said the mufflers were seized during several operations against individuals disturbing public order and compromise community safety.

He said that loud mufflers have been a common source of complaints from residents, citing their impact on neighborhoods and daily life.

“We empathize with our community. Noise pollution can deeply impact daily life and mental-being. By removing these illegal mufflers, we aim to restore tranquility to our streets and ensure that every person in Pampanga can enjoy their right to a peaceful environment,” Marcelo said.