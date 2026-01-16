Pampanga PPO reshuffles officers

Several towns and the City of San Fernando in Pampanga have new police chiefs following a turnover ceremony held on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at the Police Provincial Office.

The ceremony was led by Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO.

During the ceremony, new acting chiefs of police were designated to municipal and city police stations as part of the leadership reorganization within the Pampanga PPO.

The newly-assigned officers include Lieutenant Colonel Fercel Deloria for Magalang Municipal Police Station; Lieutenant Colonel Julius A. Javier for Mexico Municipal Police Station; Lieutenant Colonel Julius C. Alvaro for Candaba Municipal Police Station; and Lieutenant Colonel Julito A. Ravena II for Porac Municipal Police Station.

The City of Police San Fernando Police Station is now headed by Lieutenant Colonel Pearl Joy C. Gollayan.

Other officers were also given new provincial-level assignments.

Lieutenant Colonel Jesus Obillo Manalo Jr. was designated as Deputy Provincial Director for Administration, while Lieutenant Colonel Romeo Castro was named chief of the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Lieutenant Colonel Jose Chalmar Gundaya was appointed chief of the Provincial Police Strategy Management Unit and officer-in-charge of the Human Rights Affairs Office.

Marcelo urged the newly-designated officials to carry out their duties with "dedication and commitment to public service."

He cited the importance of strengthening peace and order and maintaining public trust in the police force.

“Work, work, and work with heart. This is the foundation for fostering peace in our community,” Marcelo said.