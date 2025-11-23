Pampanga prov'l government named outstanding employer

The Provincial Government of Pampanga received multiple recognitions, along with other local government units (LGU) in the province, during the PhilHealth Regional Office III Stakeholders’ Appreciation Day held at the Kingsborough International Convention Center recently.

The provincial government was awarded as an Outstanding Employer for its accuracy in PhilHealth reporting and updating. It alao received the Award of Distinction for its effective implementation of PhilHealth programs.

Michelle Lopez, Assistant Provincial HRMO and Provincial PhilHealth focal person, accepted the awards on behalf of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda.

The Pampanga Provincial Information Office (PIO) was also recognized as a Yakap Champion Awardee for its strong support in promoting PhilHealth programs and benefits.

The city government of Mabalacat, through Mayor Geld Aquino, also received an award for Exemplary Performing LGU.

Meanwhile, the San Simon LGU was named Exemplary Employer for its outstanding reporting and remittance. The award was accepted by Acting Mayor Anne Canlas.