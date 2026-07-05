Pampanga River dredging delayed, lawmaker bares

Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc on Friday disclosed that only six percent of the target dredging operations at the mouth of the Pampanga River has been completed.

Bondoc made the statement following her recent inspection of the ongoing dredging operations in Macabebe town.

The lawmaker was assisted by personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Philippine Coast Guard, and officials of the municipalities of Macabebe and Masantol.

Bondoc said the dredging operations were halted for about 18 months after an operation equipment was borrowed by the Philippine Navy and the Navotas Fire Station.

“Matapos ang 18 buwang paghinto ng dredging operations, muli na itong isinusulong. Sa kasalukuyan, 6% pa lamang ng target dredging ang natatapos,” Bondoc said.

Despite the delay, Bondoc said the project is expected to gain momentum with four dredgers now back in operation.

She also said the DPWH Central Office has released P85-million for diesel fuel to accelerate the project.

“Inaasahan ang mas mabilis na catch-up dahil may sapat nang pondo para sa operasyon,” Bondoc said.

She also explained the importance of dredging in restoring the river’s capacity and reduce the risk of flooding.

Bondoc said that rivers naturally become shallower over time due to the buildup of silt, sand, and lahar on the riverbed.

“Naiiwan ito sa river bed hanggang maging silted o mababaw na ang ilog, meaning puno na ng putik ang ilog. Kapag umulan, ang tubig ay nasa lupa na dahil puno na ang ilog. We need to desilt at tanggalin ang solids sa ilog,” she said.

Bondoc added that dredged debris may be used as filling materials

She encouraged interested individuals to coordinate with the Macabebe local government for arrangements.

She clarified, however, that dredging is not the only solution to flooding.

“This is not a permanent solution. It’s only one of the essential components ng flood control,” Bondoc said.