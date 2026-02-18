Pampanga State U opens exhibit honoring Felix N. Galura

The Diosdado P. Macapagal Museum (DPMM) at Pampanga State University (PSU) will open a mini changing exhibit titled “X Marks the Maker: The X Legacies of Felix N. Galura” on February 20, Friday, at the DPMM Gallery.

The exhibit will form part of the celebration of National Arts Month 2026 and will commemorate the 160th birth anniversary of Felix N. Galura. It will highlight Galura’s contributions as a patriot, literary reformer, translator, and grammarian, emphasizing his enduring influence on Kapampangan culture.

Carrying the theme “Where Pen, Sword, and Language Meet,” the commemorative exhibit will present the legacies of Galura and examine his role in Philippine literary and cultural history.

The opening program will feature “Ambúla,” identified as the Kapampangan History Club Environment advocacy program.

A lecture will be delivered by Joel Pabustan Mallari, DPMM consultant and board member of KATATAGAN, Inc.

The exhibit is organized by the DPMM, in cooperation with KATATAGAN, Inc., and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

Admission will be free to the public.