“Pandesal” vendor killed in broad daylight shooting

A man was killed after being shot and struck with a rock on the head by a suspect in front of the Barangay Hall of Barangay Lara in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Captain Patricia Leron, station commander of City of San Fernando Police Substation 4, said both the victim and the suspect are pandesal vendors.

Based on the initial investigation, the two allegedly crossed paths along their route and we're involved in a heated argument.

The confrontation reportedly escalated into a chase that began in Barangay Calibutbut in Bacolor town and ended in Barangay Lara, San Fernando.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly kicked and struck with rock the victim's face and head.

Barangay Lara Councilor Gerson Reciproco said several people witnessed the incident.

The village official added that no one intervened because the suspect allegedly threatened to harm anyone who will interfere.

Police are continuing their investigation and backtracking efforts to determine the suspect’s whereabouts.

The suspect remains at large as of press time. Via Tristan Jingco