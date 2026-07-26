PBBM inspects Pampanga food security complex

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the inspection of the newly-established Pampanga Food Security Complex (PFSC) in Barangay Sta. Catalina, Lubao on Friday, July 24.

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to provide direct benefits to more than 30,000 farmers across Pampanga.

Joining the president during the event were Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, 2nd District Representative and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Lubao Mayor Esmeralda G. Pineda, and officials from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech).

The Pampanga Food Security Complex aims to provide:

A more reliable market for farmers' produce

Reduced post-harvest losses

? Higher income for farmers

A more stable rice supply for Pampanga

Governor Pineda said the Provincial Government will purchase palay from small-scale farmers and cooperatives for processing at the facility, helping improve their livelihoods and strengthen the province's food security program.

During the same event, Marcos also led the distribution of P17.7 million in Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to 21 associations, along with financial assistance for beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, together with DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.