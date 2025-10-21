PBBM launches unified RFID system for all Luzon toll expressways

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday unveiled the new unified RFID (radio frequency identification) system, which will be implemented across all toll expressways in Luzon to ensure seamless operations and smoother travel.

The Toll Collection System Interoperability Project dubbed “One RFID, All Tollways” was launched in a ceremony at the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Operation Building along SLEX northbound, Sitio Latian, Calamba City, Laguna.

Marcos said the unified RFID would reduce unnecessary stress and delays for motorists, addressing the confusion caused by having two separate RFID systems across Metro Manila Skyway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

“Kapag dumaan ka ng Skyway o TPLEX, Autosweep ang gagamitin mo. Kapag naman NLEX o SCTEX, Easytrip naman. Ibig sabihin, dalawang card[s], dalawang account[s], dalawang load para sa bawat biyahe (When you pass through Skyway or TPLEX, you use Autosweep. For NLEX or SCTEX, you use Easytrip. This means two cards, two accounts, and two loads for every trip),” he said.

Marcos encouraged motorists to register and take advantage of the new system, noting that they can do so online or through walk-in centers, free of charge.

He said the initiative is aimed at achieving full interoperability across all toll expressways, allowing motorists to use a single RFID account for “hassle-free” passage on any toll road in Luzon.

“Nakikinig tayo sa hinaing ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya naman pinag-aralan natin ang problema at nakahanap tayo ng solusyon. Simula ngayon, iisang RFID sticker na lang ang kailangan para sa mga toll expressway natin sa buong Luzon (We are listening to the concerns of our fellow citizens. That’s why we studied the problem and found a solution. From now on, only one RFID sticker will be needed for all our toll expressways across Luzon),” Marcos said.

He credited the success of the project to the continued trust, commitment, and flexibility of partner concessionaires, operators, and Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) RFID providers.

Marcos thanked the government’s partners from the San Miguel Corporation and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation for “being part of the solution.”

“Years of consultation and cooperation with the DOTr and the Toll Regulatory Board have finally led us to a unified system that responds to the real needs of our motorists,” he said.

“And true to the spirit of public service, you work hand in hand, not because you needed to but because you wanted to make sure that the travel for all Filipinos is made easier. This is a true Filipino spirit – one of unity, bayanihan (communal unity) and pakikipagkapwa (fellowship).”

During the event, Marcos also visited RFID service providers Autosweep and Easytrip to observe the online registration process for the Toll Collection System Interoperability Project.

He also witnessed the simultaneous removal of unchosen RFID stickers from vehicles equipped with two installed RFIDs, retaining only one per vehicle.

The voluntary registration enables subscribers who regularly use multiple toll expressways to unify their experience under a single, interoperable system.

Early adopters can keep their current accounts while opting into the new unified RFID, minimizing the need for multiple tags and wallets at toll plazas.

The milestone is the culmination of an extensive development and testing program designed to ensure seamless operations across all participating toll roads in Luzon.

Testing cycles began in December 2023, focusing on accurate balance updating, transaction integrity, and real-time inter-system communication.

Toll expressway concessionaires and operators signed the formalized agreement on operational standards – referred to as the Business Rules – on July 30 to ensure the proper execution of the project. (PNA)