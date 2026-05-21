PBBM leads Brigada Eskwela, health caravan in Bulacan school visit

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday spearheaded the annual Brigada Eskwela and the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Yakap at Kalinga health caravan at Obando Central School in Obando, Bulacan.

The activity is part of preparations for the opening of classes under the nationwide school maintenance program, with teachers, parents, volunteers and local officials participating in classroom cleaning, repairs and facility checks.

The Brigada Eskwela aims to ensure clean, safe and conducive learning environments ahead of the opening of classes in June.

Based on DepEd’s official calendar for school year 2026-2027, classes are scheduled to open on June 8, 2026 and end on April 8, 2027.

Marcos also witnessed the rollout of the DepEd’s ongoing medical mission, which provided basic healthcare services and assistance to teachers and learners.

The YAKAP program is a comprehensive initiative focused on promoting the welfare of teachers, school personnel, and students.

During the activity, beneficiaries were given access to basic laboratory services and free medicines as part of efforts to strengthen school-based health support system.

Marcos’ school visit highlighted government efforts to integrate health and education services to better support learners and school personnel, particularly in local communities. (PNA)