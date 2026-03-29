PBBM: Pause, reflect as Holy Week begins

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to pause, reflect, and renew their faith as the country marks Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week.

In his message on Sunday, Marcos joined the nation in observing one of the most significant periods in the Christian calendar, emphasizing the values of sacrifice, service, and compassion.

“In this solemn season, we remember the immeasurable love of Jesus Christ who offered His life in perfect obedience to the will of the Father,” the President said.

Holy Week, observed by millions of Filipino Catholics, commemorates the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, beginning with Palm Sunday and culminating in Easter Sunday.

Marcos highlighted the deeper meaning of Christ’s sacrifice, saying it reflects enduring lessons on humility and service.

“The Passion of Christ reminds us that true greatness is not found in power, but in sacrifice; not in privilege, but in service; and not in comfort, but in the courage to carry the burdens of others,” he said.

He urged Filipinos to translate faith into action by helping others and strengthening communities.

“As we reflect on His sacrifice, may we renew our commitment to love one another more deeply, serve one another more faithfully, and stand firm in faith even in the face of trials,” Marcos said.

The President expressed hope that the Holy Week observance would inspire unity and collective action toward national progress.

“May this Holy Week strengthen our resolve to become a nation guided by faith, united in purpose, and inspired by selfless service,” he said.

Marcos also wished Filipinos a meaningful and blessed observance.

April 2 (Maundy Thursday) and April 3 (Good Friday) have been declared regular holidays, while April 4 (Black Saturday) was declared a special non-working holiday. (PNA)