PBBM redirects P36-B flood control funds to DSWD programs

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Friday the realignment of PHP36 billion, originally intended for flood control projects, to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to support various social welfare programs.

Marcos made the pronouncement during a meeting with select beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) at Malacañang Palace in Manila, an event organized by the DSWD marking the culmination of the National Family Congress 2025.

“Mga kababayan, ikinalulugod kong ibahagi sa inyo ang halos PHP36 billion na pondo galing sa DPWH na nakuha natin sa flood control projects. Itong halaga na ito ay ilalaan natin sa mga programa sa DSWD (My fellow countrymen, I am pleased to share with you that we have secured nearly PHP 36 billion in funds from the DPWH flood control projects. This amount will be allocated to programs under the DSWD),” he said.

“Kayo po ang dahilan at nagbibigay sa amin ng inspirasyon at lakas ng loob na gawin ang aming trabaho ng mabuti at matapat para matulungan ang aming minamahal na kababayan (You are the reason and the source of our inspiration and courage to do our work well and honestly to help our beloved countrymen),” Marcos added.

The President said the realigned budget will be allocated to the DSWD’s 4Ps, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), Sustainable Livelihood Program, and Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) Program.

He said his administration is currently studying possible amendments to Republic Act (RA) 11310 or the 4Ps Act to ensure that the program is more responsive to the evolving needs of low-income households.

“Alam nating lahat na ang pamilya ay ang mahalagang haligi ng lipunan. Sabi nga nila na kapag matatag ang pamilya, matatag ang komunidad. At kung matatag ang komunidad, mas mabilis ang pag-unlad ng ating bansa (We all know that the family is the vital pillar of society. As they say, when the family is strong, the community is strong. And when the community is strong, the progress of our country is faster),” Marcos said.

“Kaya pakay ng aking administrasyon na walang pamilyang Pilipino ang dapat maiwanan (That’s why the goal of my administration is that no Filipino family should be left behind),” he added.

The 4Ps is the government’s flagship conditional cash transfer initiative aimed at reducing poverty by providing financial assistance to the poorest Filipino families. Since its inception, the program has helped millions improve their health, education, and overall well-being.

Marcos said the possible amendments to the 4Ps Act would address current challenges and ensure the program remains effective and sustainable.

He vowed to work hard to help all Filipinos live “with comfort and dignity.”

“Sinisiguro po nating bawat hakbang ay nakabatay sa masusing pagsusuri upang manatiling matibay at epektibo ang 4Ps sa lahat ng mga nangangailangan nito (We ensure that every step we take is based on careful evaluation to keep the 4Ps strong and effective for all who need it),” Marcos said.

During the event, around 18 4PS exemplary families, honored as Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya, received plaques and cash prizes amounting to PHP10,000 each. (PNA)