PBBM to PMA grads: Be apolitical, uphold loyalty to the Constitution

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday called on the 207 graduates of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026 to rise above politics and remain steadfast in their loyalty to the Constitution and to the Filipino people.

During the commencement exercises at Fort del Pilar in Baguio City, Marcos stressed that the true strength of soldiers is ingrained in integrity, discipline, and honor – values they must always carry as they fulfill their mandate to serve and protect the nation.

“As you take your oath today, remember that your loyalty is not to any political interest, not to any individual, nor any passing ideology. Your loyalty must always remain with the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines,” he said.

Marcos reminded the graduating cadets that they would face hardships along the way, placing them in situations where they would have to make difficult decisions.

He, nevertheless, told them that they would never lose direction, so long as their allegiance remained with the Philippine flag.

“Throughout this mission, carry with you the Honor Code instilled in you by the academy. Never lie, never cheat, never steal, and never tolerate those who do,” Marcos said.

“Because silence in the face of wrongdoing is a betrayal of your values, a betrayal of your country, and a betrayal of the very principles that you have sworn to defend.”

The President expressed confidence that the graduates are now ready to face both national and emerging threats of the modern age.

The PMA’s modernization efforts, he said, have laid a strong foundation to ensure future military leaders are prepared to confront threats that are no longer confined to conventional battlefields.

“While the curriculum reform shall fully benefit the class of 2029, this year's cadets have already been exposed to the new disciplines, such as data science, Python foundations, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems to equip them with basic competencies in emerging technologies,” he said.

“Your sharp minds, fresh perspectives, and capability not only respond to present risks but to anticipate future threats before they even fully emerge, and that will go a long way. Your ability to discern truth from deception is crucial to making sound decisions.”

Bearing the name “Tagapagtanggol ng Lahing Dakila at Marangal,” this year’s batch is composed of 207 cadets – 142 men and 65 women — who will officially join the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Leading the graduates is Cadet 1st Class Christine Kaye Demisana Librada of Lipa City, Batangas.

Librada, the ninth female cadet to top the Academy since 1993, is set to be commissioned as a junior officer of the Philippine Army. (PNA)