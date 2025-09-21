PBBM turns over ₱61.7M rice processing system in Guagua

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yesterday led the turnover of a rice processing facility to the provincial government of Pampanga on Friday.

The facility is expected to speed up rice processing for farmers in Guagua town and neighboring municipalities.

The project was implemented under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program of the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech).

Marcos, along with 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Gov. Lilia Pineda and Guagua mayor Anthony Joseph Torres, inspected the facility on Friday.

The Rice Processing System II, located in Barangay Pulung Masle, includes a multi-stage rice mill valued at ₱53.6 million. It has a milling capacity of 2–3 tons per hour, with pre-cleaner, de-stoner, huller, mist polisher, length grader, color sorter, blending tank, automatic packing machine, rice hull bin, dust collection system, and an air-conditioned control room.

The facility also includes two recirculating dryers worth ₱8.1 million, each capable of handling 12 tons per batch. It is equipped with stainless steel systems, dual heating, a generator set, and other accessories, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

PHilMech said the project aims to cut farmers’ production costs by ₱2–₱3 per kilogram and reduce postharvest losses by 3–5 percent through mechanized production and processing.

The Provincial Government of Pampanga, one of the country’s top rice producers, was identified as a beneficiary of the program.

Officials said the project is expected to benefit about 36,060 farmers managing nearly 60,000 hectares of rice fields in the province.

PHilMech said the project will not only improve productivity and profitability of local farmers but also support the local agricultural machinery industry, generate employment, promote locally fabricated technologies, and help boost overall competitiveness of Pampanga’s rice sector.