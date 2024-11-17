PCO urges Filipinos to fight fake news

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) has urged Filipinos to embrace a “SAFER” mindset to tackle fake news.

The agency cited critical thinking media literacy as key tools in identifying false information.

Journalists are seen as key players in this initiative.

PCO Assistant Secretary Wheng Hidalgo-Otida explained the “SAFER” framework at the seminar “Media in the Time of Fakes,” with members of Pampanga media held in Clark Freeport recently.

The seminar was organized by the National Press Club and supported by the Philippine Tobacco Institute

Hidalgo-Otida said framework stands for:

• Suspect: Approach information with a critical mindset.

• Apprehend: Identify and expose misinformation.

• Filter: Verify sources and check facts.

• Educate: Promote media literacy.

• Report: Hold fake news creators accountable.

She stressed the need for a culture of critical thinking to navigate the flood of misinformation, especially with 72% of Filipinos getting news from Facebook.

Veteran journalist Jose Torres Jr. warned about social media algorithms that amplify false narratives for engagement.

He urged fellow mediamen to conduct more investigative journalism and cooperation with technological platforms to combat misinformation.

Torres said that the public’s declining trust in institutions makes them more vulnerable to unreliable sources.

National Press Club President Leonel Abasola called on journalists to set an example in fighting fake news by upholding truth and media literacy.

Abasola stressed the media practitioners' role as truth guardians in the digital age.

PTI President Jericho Nograles compared the fight against fake news to the battle against illicit tobacco, which harms the economy and public health.

He urged for stricter enforcement and public awareness against counterfeit products.

Rohbert Ambros from the National Tobacco Administration called on consumers to report suspicious tobacco items.

He underscored the importance of public vigilance. | via Princess Clea Arcellaz