PDEA: 10.5K drug personalities avail of gov't rehab program in May

MANILA – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said a total of 10,540 drug personalities have availed of the government's rehabilitation and reformation program, of whom 2,798 graduates were able to secure employment or livelihood opportunities as of May.

The PDEA said the Balay Silangan Reformation Program has successfully transformed the lives of these graduates through 650 operational centers nationwide since its inception in 2018. These cover nearly 40 percent of the country’s 1,645 local government units.

“Balay Silangan shows that recovery and positive change are possible. With the support of local governments, communities, and partner agencies, we help individuals rebuild their lives, strengthen family relationships, and become productive members of society,” PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said in a news release Sunday.

Among all regions, Central Luzon (Region III) recorded the highest number of graduates with 2,050, followed by the Ilocos Region (Region I) with 1,344, and Northern Mindanao (Region X) with 1,051.

The Bicol Region (Region V) achieved the highest LGU participation, with close to 89.47 percent of its cities and municipalities establishing Balay Silangan centers.

PDEA data also showed that from July 2022 to May 2026, the program produced 5,872 graduates, surpassing the 4,668 graduates recorded from 2018 to June 2022. It has also successfully supported 1,547 clients in securing stable employment or sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The Balay Silangan Reformation Program continues to serve as one of the government’s key community-based rehabilitation initiatives, providing individuals affected by illegal drugs with opportunities for recovery, personal development, and reintegration into society, it said. (PNA)