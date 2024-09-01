PDEA arrests 4 in buy-bust operation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Four individuals were arrested by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region III (PDEA-3) and San Jose del Monte city police inside an alleged makeshift drug den in Bulacan over the weekend.

The suspects were identified as Christopher Sallao, Joselito Cuya, Fernando Rubio, and Martin Mainit.

Some 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) worth P102,000; assorted drug paraphernalia; and the buy-bust money were recovered by authorities during the operation.

The makeshift drug den was also dismantled by the operating teams.

The suspects face charges for the violation of Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.