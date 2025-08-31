PDEA nets P139-M illegal drugs in weeklong operations

MANILA – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confiscated PHP139.79 million worth of illegal drugs in a series of nationwide operations on Aug. 22 to 29.

In a news release Sunday, PDEA said 60 operations resulted in the arrest of 87 suspects and the seizure of 20.14 kilograms of shabu, 3,170 fully grown marijuana plants, 2,700 seedlings, more than 791 grams of dried marijuana leaves and kush, 1,155 ecstasy tablets, and 1.29 grams of ketamine.

Most of the marijuana plants were destroyed in eradication drives in the Cordillera Administrative Region, while large volumes of shabu were intercepted in Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Northern Mindanao.

The operations highlighted “strengthened inter-agency collaboration” with the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement units, PDEA said.

The agency urged the public to remain vigilant and report drug-related activities in their communities. (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA)