PDEA seizes marijuana, shabu in Bulacan ops

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Luzon on August 3 arrested four suspects and seized some P102,000 worth of suspected shabu and marijuana during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Minuyan Proper, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

PDEA Bulacan Provincial Office identified the arrested suspects as Alfred Marcosa, 36; Mary Rose Nabo, 28; Mae Gutierrez, 27; and John Eric Estabaya, all residents of the said barangay.

Some 15 grams of shabu and one gram of marijuana worth P120,000, assorted sniffing paraphernalia, and the marked money were recovered during the operation.

The illegal substances will be forwarded to the PDEA regional laboratory section for forensic examination.

The suspects are now facing charges in court for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was conducted by PDEA Bulacan Provincial Office, PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Section, and San Jose Del Monte City Police Station.