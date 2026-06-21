PDRRMC approves P60M for disaster preparedness

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) has approved the realignment of more than P60 million to strengthen the province’s disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation efforts.

The funding includes P15 million for disaster risk reduction facilities, flood mitigation projects, and equipment; P4 million for fuel on desilting, monitoring, and response operations; P8.86 million for emergency shelters and assistance programs for affected families; P20 million for emergency response vehicles, heavy equipment, and rescue tools; and P16 million for mobile collection units as part of climate resilience initiatives.

The council also approved the use of P20 million from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) Trust Fund to support disaster response operations, equipment procurement, and relief assistance for areas affected by calamities.

The provincial government cited its recent support for search and rescue operations following the collapse of a nine-storey building in Angeles City on May 24, 2026.

Assistance included rescue equipment and P460,000 in financial aid for 23 families.