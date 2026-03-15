PDRRMC OKs P90M trust fund for disaster preparedness

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), chaired by Governor Lilia Pineda, has approved Resolution No. 2. alloting P90 million trust fund for disaster preparedness.

The resolution was approved during the PDRRMC Quarterly Meeting.

Vice Chairman Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda; other provincial government officials; representatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), national government agencies and local government unit, and others attended the meeting.

The resolution also aims to address possible impacts of the ongoing war between Iran and the United States.

The provincial government reported that there is a remaining P60 million from last year's trust fund.

“Kailangan natin ng karagdagang pondo ngayon dahil sa kinakaharap nating krisis sa Middle East. Malaking tulong ito. Ang hinaharap nating krisis ngayon ay hindi bagyo, baha, o mga karaniwang problemang pinaghahandaan natin. Ibang klaseng disaster ito. Disaster ito hindi lang para sa atin kundi para sa buong mundo, kaya kailangan pag-aralan natin kung paano tayo makaka-survive,” Governor Pineda said.

She added that the measure will allow the provincial government to implement programs to cushion the effects of the Middle East crisis.