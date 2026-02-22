Pediatric center in Clark to open this July: DOH

A new pediatric facility in Clark, which is part of Pampanga’s first multi-specialty center, is targeted to begin operations in July of this year.

Officials of the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Ted Herbosa, recently inspected the ongoing construction of the building.

DOH said its establishment is part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to establish more specialty centers nationwide and make advanced healthcare services more accessible outside Metro Manila.

Once completed, the facility is expected to provide comprehensive pediatric care, including specialty outpatient clinics, pediatric cardiology, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units (NICU and PICU), radiologic imaging, laboratory services, a pharmacy, and other subspecialty treatments.

The project was established under Republic Act 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

It aims to ease the burden on families who previously needed to travel to Metro Manila for specialized treatment.

The project also targets to enhance the overall quality and accessibility of pediatric healthcare services across Central and Northern Luzon.