PH Army troops warned vs. firing guns during New Year festivities

MANILA – Sanctions await Philippine Army (PA) personnel who will be caught firing their weapons indiscriminately during the New Year celebrations, an official said Tuesday.

"Any violations will be dealt with accordingly," PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said in an interview, even as he expressed confidence that PA personnel would remain professional amid the revelry.

"We regard the professionalism of each Army personnel, and they are responsible enough to abide by the directives and regulations on indiscriminate firing."

Dema-ala also said there is no need to muzzle the service firearms of PA troops as a preventive measure against celebratory gunfire.

Authorities have already recorded one stray bullet fatality during the holiday season – a man in Tondo, Manila, who was hit while on a drinking spree on Christmas Day.

The Philippine National Police earlier said seven suspects for indiscriminate firing were arrested from Dec. 16 to 26.

It also warned police personnel, as well as gun owners, that a one-strike policy will be enforced against those who violate gun regulations during the holiday season. (PNA)