PH, Australia, US hold 14th joint maritime drill in WPS

MANILA – Naval and air units from the Philippines, Australia, and the United States completed the 14th multilateral maritime cooperative activity (MMCA) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Tuesday.

The MMCA, the first for this year, took place from Feb. 15 to 16, underscoring a shared and multinational resolve to strengthen interoperability and freedom of navigation and overflight under international law.

"The two-day exercise, spanning the waters of the WPS reinforces the continuity of multilateral cooperation and reflects the participating nations’ sustained commitment to strengthening maritime security in the region," the AFP said in a statement.

The AFP, Australian Defense Force (ADF), and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) joined the activity.

"Philippine forces deployed a robust mix of air and naval capabilities, including the Philippine Navy’s BRP Diego Silang (FFG-7), AW-109 helicopter; Philippine Air Force’s FA-50 fighter jets, A-29 'Super Tucano', C-208B, and a 'Sokol' search and rescue helicopter," the military said.

Likewise, the Philippine Coast Guard also participated with BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701).

Meanwhile, the ADF had deployed HMAS Toowoomba (FFH-156) with an embarked MH-60R helicopter and a P-8A "Poseidon" maritime patrol aircraft.

The US INDOPACOM sent USS Dewey (DDG-105) alongside a P-8A. The 14th MMCA's exercise serials built upon previous engagements to further enhance operational cohesion.

"Activities included a communication exercise to refine coordination procedures; maritime domain awareness events to strengthen shared situational understanding; and division Tactics to advance maneuvering proficiency. A photo exercise, replenishment at sea, and a concluding 'hotwash' supported transparency, improved logistics coordination, and captured key operational insights for future joint activities," the AFP said. (PNA)