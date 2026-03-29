PH, China discuss oil, 'practical' cooperation in resumed SCS talks

MANILA – The Philippines and China have made "initial exchanges” on a potential oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, nearly four years since previous talks were terminated in 2022.

The subject was raised at the just concluded Bilateral Consultative Mechanism (BCM) on South China Sea meeting in Fujian, China, on March 28.

In a statement late Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said both sides took note of the progress made in other possible areas of cooperation to “increase confidence in the maritime domain,” including coast guard-to-coast guard communication and ocean meteorology.

The two sides had “frank and thorough exchange of views” on the situation in the South China Sea, where Manila “firmly reiterated” its position and raised concerns over China’s actions that have “disrupted lawful activities and posed risks at sea.”

“The Philippines emphasized the need for diplomacy and communication for managing differences at sea, and upholding international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award,” said the DFA.

The BCM was held back-to-back with the 24th Foreign Ministry Consultations (FMC), and were both led by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Leo Herrera-Lim and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

At the FMC, Manila said it would handle all bilateral issues in line with the Philippine national interest, “while advancing mutually beneficial cooperation especially in the economic and people-to-people areas.”

Both sides discussed the need to stabilize access to energy and fertilizers, as well as potential cooperation in green and renewable energy, trade, and agriculture, against the backdrop of current global developments, including the Middle East crisis.

The DFA said both states identified reconvening of appropriate bilateral mechanisms as a necessary step.

Also highlighted was improving two-way tourism, through visa-free arrangements, enhanced connectivity, and prospective new direct air routes.

Meanwhile, Manila emphasized that it would play a “responsible and professional role” as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, especially on managing regional talks, upholding ASEAN centrality, and reinforcing a rules-based order.

The DFA said the Philippines and China would soon convene a bilateral foreign ministers’ meeting “within the year," following these latest talks.

The FMC was last held in Manila in March 2023, while the last BCM meeting took place in Xiamen in January 2025.

Both engagements, the DFA said, are "in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to pursue dialogue and diplomacy with China in line with Philippine national interest, while protecting the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction." (PNA)