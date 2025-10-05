PH to experience generally fair weather Sunday

MANILA – Except for localized thunderstorms, the country will experience generally fair weather on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat”.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA is monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It said the tropical storm with international name Halong is located 2,190 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is moving westward at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Once inside PAR, it will be called Tropical Storm Quedan, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

He said Halong is not expected to affect the country in the next hours.

PAGASA is still monitoring Typhoon Matmo (formerly Paolo) which is now located 930 km west of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 170 km/h.

The western sections of Northern and Central Luzon will experience moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Sunrise was at 5:46 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:43 p.m. (PNA)