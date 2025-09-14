PH, US, Japan hold fresh naval drills in West Philippine Sea

MANILA – The Philippines, United States, and Japan have completed another round of joint maritime drills in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), reaffirming defense cooperation as tensions rise over China’s moves to tighten its grip on contested waters.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the 11th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) was held Sept. 12 to 13 in the waters off Magalawa Island, Palauig to Silanguin Island, San Antonio, Zambales, marking the second such exercise this month alone.

It followed Beijing’s announcement that it intends to establish a marine reserve in Scarborough Shoal, an area well within Manila’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The Philippine government has filed a diplomatic protest against China's move in Scarborough Shoal —locally known as Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal.

Philippine assets deployed included the BRP Jose Rizal, four FA-50 fighter jets, a C-208B surveillance aircraft, and helicopters.

The US Indo-Pacific Command sent the USS John Finn, a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and MH-60R helicopters, while Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) deployed the JS Osumi, highlighting amphibious and combined maritime operations.

Exercises covered anti-submarine warfare, interdiction, search and rescue, cross-deck landings, and coordinated naval maneuvers.

The AFP said the activities not only boosted interoperability with allies but also underscored the country’s resolve to defend its maritime entitlements in the WPS under international law. (With Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)