PHA reiterates heart disease eradication

The Philippine Heart Association -- Philippine College of Cardiology (PHA -- PCC) has reiterated its programs including the eradication of heart disease in the country.

Under its new president, pediatric cardiologist Aurora Muriel Gamponia, the 2,550-member PHA-PCC, cited its priorities -- Rheumatic Heart Disease PH Eradication Program and the campaign "One Cardiologist in Every City and Province."

According to PHA PCC officials, these programs gained momentum following the establishment of its Basilan Sulu Tawi-Tawi Sub-Chapter.

The group added that the move is part of its efforts to strengthen cardiology services in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

In the Philippines, the PHA said there is only one cardiologist for every 44,000 Filipinos, far below the ideal workforce capacity needed to meet the country's growing cardiovascular health burden.

The disparity becomes even more apparent when compared with the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendation of one cardiologist for

every 25,000 people and one cardiac catheterization laboratory for every 500,000 to one million population, the association stated.

It added that this highlights the urgent need to expand cardiovascular services, specialist training, and healthcare infrastructure to ensure timely access to life-saving heart care.

Gamponia follows a distinguished line of pediatric cardiologists who previously served as PHA presidents, including doctors Wilberto Lopez, Asuncion Reloza, Edgardo Ortiz, and Aurelia Leus.

Her election also adds to the roster of women who have led the organization, among them Drs. Helen Abundo, Esperanza Cabral, Asuncion Reloza, Annette Borromeo, Ma. Belen Carisma, Ma. Teresa Abola, Eleanor Lopez, Nannette Rey-Melgarejo, and Aurelia Leus.

The new members of th PHA Board of Directors for 2026-2027 include Drs. Richard Henry Tiongco II as Vice President, Luigi Pierre Segundo as Secretary, Lourdes Ella Santos as Treasurer, Avenilo "Jun" Aventura Jr. as Director I, Iris Garcia as Director II, and Eric Sison as Director III.

Gamponia succeeded former PHA president Dr. Walid Amil.