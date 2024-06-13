PhilHealth fetes winners in regional reel-making, digital poster-making tilt

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in Central Luzon awarded high school and college students who won in the regional reel-making and digital poster making competition during rites and a press conference at Queen Pia’s Place, City of San Fernando, Pampanga on June 7, 2024.

The competition is part of the agency's “Pinalawak at mga Bagong Benepisyo para sa Mamamayang Filipino,” which aims to maintain great partnership between PhilHealth, educators, students, influencers and vloggers, and media in promoting Universal Health Care and PhilHealth programs, as well engage partner agencies to include the PhilHealth Learner’s Material in their communication platforms for dissemination.

"Through this, active collaboration and wide dissemination of information on the UHC, PhilHealth new and expanded benefits, Konsulta programs, and other services, every Filipino can understand the value of investing on health and welfare to achieve a happier, more productive, more resilient, and stronger nation," the agency said.

The winners in the reel-making contest are for Branch A (Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, and Tarlac) Kylle E. Punzalan, Cansinala National High School, Apalit Pampanga (first place); Diana Fatima M. Palaguyan, Sisiman National High School, Mariveles, Bataan (second place); Princess Rhima Joyce C. Sotelo and Marc G. Simbulan, Limay National High School, Limay Bataan (third place); and Audryck Inocencio and team, Zambales National High School, Iba, Zambales (fourth place).

For Branch B (Bulacan, Nueva Ecija and Aurora) the winners are Cassanda C. Leonor, Rosauro R. Tangson Sr. National High School, San Luis, Aurora (first place); Darlene Jewel F. Botor, Virginia Ramirez-Cruz National High School, Pandi, Bulacan (second place); and Francess Ellaine T. Villafuerte, Dr. Felipe De Jesus National High School, Plaridel, Bulacan (third place).

For the digital poster making contest, the winners are Edson R. Lingad of Maritime Academy of Asia and Pacific, Dinalupihan, Bataan (first place); Marc Angelo L. Aninag of NE University of Science and Technology, Nueva Ecija (second place); John Michael S. Verano of Tarlac Agricultural University, Camiling, Tarlac (third place).

For each competition, the awards and prizes are P15,000, P10,000 and P5,000 for first, second and third prize, respectively, plus plaque and tokens.

During the press conference, meanwhile, PhilHealth announced its increased benefits and other packages which started last May 1, 2024.

These include Neonatal Sepsis P25,793 (from P11,700); Bronchial Asthma in Acute Exacerbation P22,488 (from P9,000); Breast Cancer P1.4 million (from P100,000); Whooping cough, Pertusis (Bordetella pertussis bacterium) ranging from P13,000 to P19,000; Severe Pneumonia P90,100; Heat Stroke or Exhaustion, P8,450; TB DOTS, P5,200; Outpatient HIV-AIDS Treatment, P39,000 per year; Animal Bite Treatment, P3,900; Maternity Care, P8,450; Normal Spontaneous Delivery, P6,500; Newborn Care, P3,835.

Other increased packages are Outpatient Hemodialysis 156 sessions per year; Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 5, P405,600 (from P234,000); Acute Ischemic Stroke P76,000 (from P28,000); Acute Hemorrhagic Stroke, P80,000 (from P38,000); High-Risk Pneumonia, P90,1000 (from P32,000); Outpatient Mental Health Package, P9,000 (general) and P16,000 (specialty); and PhilHealth’s Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment or GAMOT expanding coverage for medicines from current 21 to 53 medicines.

"With the full support from members, partners, educators, students, influencers and vloggers, artists, advocates, employers, healthcare providers, media, government and private partners, every Filipino will be ensured of financial risk protection and quality health care services under the UHC and PhilHealth programs," the agency said.