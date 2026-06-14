Pinatubo marker unveiled in Bacolor

The Provincial Government of Pampanga, the Municipal Government of Bacolor, the Foundation for Lingap Kapampangan Inc. (FLKI), and the Center for Kapampangan Studies of Holy Angel University unveiled the Pinatubo Provincial Marker at the San Guillermo Parish Church on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The event is in line with the 35th anniversary of the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption.

The marker commemorates the devastation caused by the volcanic eruption and years of lahar flows that followed, which buried several parts of Bacolor under volcanic debris and displaced thousands of residents.

Representing Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Fourth District Board Member Kaye Naguit said that while the eruption brought widespread destruction.

She added that the anniversary serves as a reminder of the “bayanihan” and resilience demonstrated by Kapampangans in rebuilding their communities.

Provincial Tourism Officer Micheal Castañeda said the marker serves as a reminder of the 1991 disaster and honors the unity and perseverance of the people of Bacolor and Pampanga in recovering from the effects of the disaster.

The inscription on the marker recalls how lahar buried Bacolor beneath up to nine meters of volcanic debris, including homes, heritage structures, and livelihoods.

More than 20,000 residents were evacuated from their communities.

The marker also highlights the town’s recovery through faith, cooperation, and determination.

Bacolor Mayor Eduardo “Diman” Datu said the marker belongs in Bacolor as the town was among the areas hardest hit by the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption and subsequent lahar flows.

He added that the marker also recognizes the resilience of Bacoloreños, who rebuilt their community over the past 35 years.

Board Members MyMy Gonzales and Cherry Manalo; Bacolor Councilors Renz Canlas and Aiza Cunanan; FLKI members Sonia Soto, Lourdes Javier, Wilfredo Cunanan, Arlan Mercado, Norman Tiotuico, Dr. Beltran Bartolo, Atty. Mary Grace Mallari, Dr. Louise Lumanug, Mary Ann Vicentina, Marical Reyes, Rene Romero, and Agnes Romero; Tourism Officers Voltaire “Bong" San Pedro of Bacolor, Romel Tubig Jr., Minalin; and representatives of the Center for Kapampangan Studies led by Director Myra Lopez and Yolanda Granda, chairperson of the Professional Regulatory Board for Librarians Professional Regulation Commission attended the event.

Other guests include cultural workers Peter De Vera, Joel Mallari, Jean Christope "JC" Gaillard, and Nomer Pangilinan of the Sta. Maria Archives in Minalin. Via Tristan Jingco