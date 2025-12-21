PNP braces for Christmas travel rush

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed all units on alert ahead of the expected surge of travelers during the holidays, the agency said Sunday.

PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. ordered enhanced security measures and increased police visibility in ports, terminals, and other transport hubs nationwide as millions of Filipinos travel to their home provinces for Christmas.

Local police units were instructed to carefully plan and adjust personnel deployment in major transport hubs to ensure passenger safety and the orderly movement of travelers.

“I have directed our local police units to strategize the deployment of personnel in ports and terminals to increase police presence in these public areas,” Nartatez said in a statement.

“Our security measures are in place and part of them is the regular adjustments based on the situation on the ground. As expected, there have been a noticeable increase on the number of people in the terminals and the roads leading to transportation hubs, and we have been directing our personnel and resources in these areas to ensure public safety,” he added.

More than 100,000 police personnel will be deployed nationwide during the Christmas and New Year period to secure transport terminals, major roads, business districts, and residential areas.

This figure is significantly higher than last year’s 60,000.

Nartatez also urged the public to follow travel rules, cooperate with authorities, and promptly report any peace and order concerns to the PNP.

“Our personnel will be on duty 24/7 to ensure safe travel and maintain security throughout the Christmas season,” he said. (PNA)