PNP deploys 55K personnel for safe June 8 school opening

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed over 55,000 security personnel nationwide for the opening of classes on Monday, assuring the public that heightened school security measures will not compromise regular law enforcement and anti-crime activities.



“The PNP is fully prepared and strategically positioned for the opening of classes on June 8, having mobilized a robust force of police personnel nationwide under our Oplan Balik-Eskwela framework,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said in a news release on Sunday.

The total 55,507 security officers nationwide consist of 28,751 PNP officers, 4,079 personnel from other units, and 22,677 force multipliers from partner agencies and community organizations.

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s instruction to make police presence felt in every community, Nartatez said the deployment includes assigning organic police officers to handle high-visibility campus patrols, manage traffic flow, and staff Police Assistance Desks, backed by auxiliary units and community partners.

To ensure quick emergency responses in school zones, police have deployed 9,525 mobile units and established 9,319 assistance desks in campuses nationwide, he said.

The PNP assured parents that comprehensive security measures are in place to shield students from both real-world and online threats. (PNA)