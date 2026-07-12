PNP deploys full force for Inday recovery, swift relief operations

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has fully mobilized its forces to assist in ongoing rehabilitation and recovery operations following Typhoon Inday, having previously been placed on heightened alert for immediate deployment.

“Your PNP has been present as early as in the preparation stage and will continue to remain active as the focus shifts to search and rescue, road-clearing, relief distribution and other disaster response,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

As communities recover from the typhoon and heavy monsoon rains, Nartatez said the PNP has pivoted to humanitarian assistance, directing all units to maximize ground personnel and resources for immediate disaster response in hard-hit areas.

Nartatez ordered police units to assist local government units in clearing roads blocked by floods, landslides, and debris, ensuring the unhampered and swift delivery of relief goods.

Road-clearing operations are crucial to reopening major roads, reconnecting isolated areas and allowing emergency responders to reach affected residents without delay, he added.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure the immediate delivery of government assistance to those in need.

Despite not making a landfall, Inday left a trail of destruction –particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao– where landslides and flash floods killed 18 people. At least 14 others remain missing after the weather disturbance heavily enhanced the southwest monsoon, or habagat. (PNA)