PNP heightens security measures for 'Undas' 2025

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered units nationwide to heighten patrol operations, including in residential areas and business establishments, for the observance of All Saints' and All Souls' Days on Nov. 1 and 2.



“We’ve instructed our personnel to maintain (a) visible police presence and work closely with local government units and barangay officials to prevent burglary and other crimes while families are away visiting their (deceased) loved ones,” he said in a statement Sunday.

Nartatez also reminded the public to take extra precautions before leaving their homes.

“Make sure all doors and windows are locked, unplug appliances, and inform trusted neighbors or barangay officials if you’ll be away. If you notice any suspicious activity, report it immediately to the nearest police station or through our hotlines and social media channels,” he said.

Around 31,200 officers will be deployed in 5,065 cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria, as well as major roads from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 as part of the PNP’s security operations for the "Undas" observance.

They will be supplemented by 11,700 uniformed personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast Guard. Another 29,900 force multipliers such as barangay tanods, radio groups, and non-government organization volunteers will also support the security operations.

The PNP has also established 5,169 Police Assistance Desks.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin previoudly said they would be on full alert starting Oct. 31.

Aberin said 8,575 personnel from the five police districts, regional headquarters, regional mobile force battalion and support units will be stationed in cemeteries and columbaria, transportation hubs, places of worship, major thoroughfares, rally convergence points, and other areas of public congregation.

Police assistance desks, inspection teams, and mobile patrols will be strategically positioned to guide the public, manage vehicular flow, and respond swiftly to emergencies, he said. (PNA)