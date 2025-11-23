PNP intensifies coordination with authorities to locate Cassandra Ong

MANILA – The Philippine National Police has stepped up coordination with international law enforcement authorities to locate and arrest Cassandra Ong, a key figure linked to the controversial Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub Lucky South 99.

"Gagawin ng PNP ang lahat upang mapabalik siya dito at maharap niya ang mga kaso laban sa kanya (The PNP will do everything to bring her back to the country so she could face the charges against her)," acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Ong fled the country early this year and was last monitored in Japan after her release from detention.

Ong is facing an active warrant of arrest issued by the Pampanga Regional Trial Court in May for qualified human trafficking in connection with the alleged illegal operations of the Porac, Pampanga-based Lucky South 99.

Nartatez said they will be closely working with the International Criminal Police Organization following the issuance of a Red Notice for Ong.

"The PNP is committed to delivering justice to the victims of illegal POGO hubs," he said. "Those involved in these illegal operations must face the consequences of their actions."



The PNP's move is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen law enforcement actions against illegal POGO operations and ensure full accountability for human trafficking offenders. (PNA)