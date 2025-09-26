PNP joins ICI probe onsite, seeks agencies' cooperation

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started extending full investigative and security assistance to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) during its series of nationwide inspections.

In a statement on Friday, PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said through the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and its Regional Field Units (RFUs), the PNP provided both documentary and security support to ICI inspectors during field validations conducted on Sept. 25.

Nartatez emphasized that the CIDG gathered and consolidated documents from DPWH regional offices, with certified true copies being secured to preserve evidence.

Security assistance was, likewise, extended to engineers and inspectors conducting material testing and site visits.

“The CIDG plays a crucial role in providing investigative assistance and law enforcement support to the ICI. Our task is to gather relevant documents, validate reports on the ground, and ensure that the investigation proceeds without obstruction. By doing so, we help safeguard the integrity of public infrastructure projects and uphold accountability among contractors and public officials,” said Nartatez.

In Davao Region, the RFU 11 secured the arrival of ICI Special Adviser Benjamin Magalong and Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon during their inspection in Barangay Culaman, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, where a flood control project reported as completed in 2022 was found to have started construction only weeks ago. They later held a press briefing in Davao City.

The RFU Davao also requested documents from DPWH Davao on projects by Alpha and Omega General Contractor and Development Construction and Genesis 88 at the different districts of Davao City.

The RFUs in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and Caraga, likewise, coordinated with the regional offices of the DPWH and asked for documents on flood control projects in their respective regions.

The DPWH Mimaropa told the CIDG RFU Mimaropa that they could only inquire and secure documents at the Regional Office in Diliman, Quezon City; while the regional director of DPWH Zamboanga Peninsula and assistant regional director of DPWH Caraga denied the request of CIDG RFUs for copies of documents, as these have been supposedly forwarded to the ICI, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Commission on Audit.

Nartatez urged the stakeholders to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation of the ICI by complying with the requests of the CIDG RFUs.

“From security to investigation, we assure the public of the PNP’s commitment to extending all the necessary assistance to the ICI in its quest for truth, transparency, and accountability,” said Nartatez.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to strengthen transparency, integrity, and accountability in government infrastructure projects, particularly those directly impacting disaster preparedness and climate resilience.

“This mission goes beyond routine assistance—it is a clear demonstration that the PNP stands firmly behind the President’s fight for clean governance. Public trust in government projects is built on truth and accountability, and we will continue to safeguard that trust,” said Nartatez. (PNA)