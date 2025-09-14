PNP to secure DPWH flood-control project inspections

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will provide security to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as it conducts inspections of major flood-control projects, which are under scrutiny due to alleged irregularities.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Sunday that the PNP’s role will be limited to providing protection.

"We are only on the security side. We don't know anything about forensic infrastructure but there are many threats to people, so we are among those who help," Remulla said.

He said police officers are deployed round-the-clock to safeguard DPWH officials and engineers involved in the inspections.

He also assured that the DILG will continue working closely with the DPWH and other concerned agencies to secure ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said it monitored seven protest actions across Metro Manila on Saturday.

NCRPO spokesperson Maj. Hazel Asilo said all demonstrations ended peacefully, even though only one group secured a permit.

“We gave them the opportunity to express their sentiments against the government. After that, they dispersed,” Asilo said in a radio interview on Sunday.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin already placed all units on full alert ahead of expected protests in the coming days.

The PNP reiterated its call for organizers to secure rally permits while assuring the public of maximum tolerance and safety during demonstrations. (PNA)