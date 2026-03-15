PNP vows stronger fight vs. crimes, illegal drugs

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday vowed a more aggressive stance against criminality and illegal drugs.

This, after the arrest of two suspects who killed three mobile phone technicians in Lal-lo, Cagayan on March 12, and the confiscation of over 24 kilograms of shabu worth PHP163 million at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on March 13 and 14.

The two male suspects, aged 31 and 48, were arrested a day after the bodies of the three technicians were found along a provincial road in Barangay Sta. Teresa, Lal-lo.

Initial findings indicated that the victims were shot multiple times, with robbery suspected as the motive after PHP1.1 million and a mobile phone of one of the victims went missing.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said the arrest of two suspects showed enhanced intelligence-driven operations, ensuring that perpetrators of heinous crimes won't escape justice.

“Our commitment is not only to prevent crime but to ensure fast police response against law offenders,” Nartatez said in a news release.

Nartatez noted the collaboration between residents and investigators that led to the arrest of the suspects.

“To the families of the victims, we offer our deepest condolences. Hindi namin kayo pababayaan (We will not leave you). Justice is being served and we will ensure the prosecution is airtight,” he said.

Anti-drug campaign

On Friday, the NAIA-Intelligence and Detection Investigation Task Group intercepted two abandoned inbound parcels containing nearly 20 kilograms of suspected shabu worth PHP135.96 million at Cargo Center of the NAIA Complex in Pasay City.

The illegal drugs were hidden inside tea and coffee packages inside the parcels shipped from abroad and addressed to a recipient in Marilao, Bulacan.

Airport authorities also seized PHP28.2 million worth of shabu found inside the luggage of a 48-year-old Croatian national who arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa with a connecting flight from Hong Kong on Saturday.

“Malinaw ang mensahe natin (Our message is clear): Anyone who attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into the country will be intercepted and held accountable. We will continue strengthening airport security operations to protect the public,” Nartatez said in a statement on Sunday. (PNA)