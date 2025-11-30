Police arrest 2 for drugs, theft

Police operatives arrested two individuals in Apalit and Mabalacat City on November 29, Saturday for illegal drugs and theft.

This was disclosed by Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO).

In Apalit town, the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Municipal Police Station, conducted a buy-bust operation at 8:20 a.m. in Barangay San Vicente.

The operation led to the arrest of a suspect for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165.

Authorities seized 1.55 grams of shabu worth ₱10,540 and a ₱500 marked bill.

In Mabalacat City, police apprehended an individual for theft inside a piso net café in Barangay Duquit.

An employee, while cleaning the establishment, reportedly saw the suspect taking money.

The witness sought the assistance of Bantay Bayan personnel, resulting in the suspect’s immediate arrest.

More than ₱5,000 believed to be stolen were recovered, police said.