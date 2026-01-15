Police arrest 2 for illegal drugs

Police arrested two persons in two separate anti-illegal drug operations.

In Santa Rita, the Sta. Rita Municipal Police Station apprehended a wanted person, ranked 4 on the Top Ten Most Wanted List, at Barangay San Jose recently.

The suspect was arrested for violations of Sections 5 (drug pushing) and 11 (drug possession) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a separate operation, police in Floridablanca arrested a street-level drug suspect at Purok 4, Barangay Calantas.

Authorities confiscated more than 20 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P140,080.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga police director, said the operations underscore the police force’s efforts to curb illegal drugs and ensure safer communities.