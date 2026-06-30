Police arrest man facing 2 counts of statutory rape

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday announced the arrest of person facing two counts of Statutory Rape

A concerned citizen’s tip prompted a 12-hour manhunt that ended with the suspect’s capture on June 26, 2026.

The Police Regional Office in Region 3 (PRO 3) said the operation stemmed from information it acted upon.

Through the combined efforts of the Regional Special Operations Group 3–Regional Intelligence Division (RSOG3-RID), the PRO3 Cyber Patrol of the Regional Intelligence Division, and the Sta. Maria Municipal Police Station, authorities promptly validated the report through online and social media monitoring, enabling them to identify and locate the man.

Police officers served a Warrant of Arrest for two counts of Statutory Rape issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 61, Angeles City, Pampanga, with no recommended bail.

“Every wanted person taken into custody strengthens the rule of law and reinforces public confidence that justice will catch up with those who attempt to evade it. We will continue pursuing fugitives through intelligence-driven operations and strong community partnership,” said PNP Chief, General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

“Ang tagumpay ng operasyong ito ay patunay na may malaking papel ang mamamayan sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan. Sa bawat impormasyong ibinabahagi sa pulisya, mas napapabilis ang pag-aresto sa mga akusado at ang pagpapatupad ng batas,” he added. (PNP-PIO)