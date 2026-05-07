Police nab 2 rob suspects, recover P1.1M stolen cash

More than ₱1.1-million in stolen cash was recovered during a police hot pursuit operation in Angeles City on Wednesday, May 6.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO), said the operation was launched by personnel of the Mabalacat City Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit-Pampanga, Regional Intelligence Unit 3, Regional Investigation Division, Intelligence Operatives Platoon, and Station 5 of the Angeles City Police Office.

He said the hot pusuit was launched following a robbery at PELCO II in Barangay Madapdap, Mabalacat City on May 4, 2026.

Police said it conducted CCTV footage review in the area, which captured images of the suspects prior to the incident.

One of the suspects was identified through a previous arrest warrant, leading to the conduct of an operation that resulted in the arrest of the two individuals.

The suspects were identified as “James,” 27, and “Bai,” 49, both residents of Barangay Sapangbato, Angeles City.

The cops recovered part of the stolen cash amounting to ₱1,102,000.

The suspects were detained at Mabalacat City Police Station and face robbery with intimidation in court.