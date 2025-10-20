Police ready for Ramil-affected areas; Army assists Aurora evacuees

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Sunday instructed all commanders to be on alert in areas affected by Tropical Storm Ramil, which was over the West Philippine Sea as of posting time.

The center of Ramil was estimated based on all available data 85 kilometers west northwest of Iba, Zambales as of 5 p.m.

“Sufficient number of personnel and resources were deployed and placed on standby,” Nartatez said in a statement.

Nartatez also directed police commanders to maintain open lines of communication.

“This is not something new to us. This year for instance, we have already responded to stronger typhoons and your PNP were able to deliver in terms of ensuring the safety and responding to the needs of our kababayan (citizens),” he added.

Meanwhile, the Alpha “Alakdan” Company of the 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion, under the 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division of the Philippine Army, showcased its commitment to public service through a rapid humanitarian assistance and disaster response in Dingalan, Aurora.

In coordination with the Philippine National Police-Dingalan, local government unit, and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Army troopers evacuated 37 families or a total of 115 individuals to the municipal gymnasium, according to a news release Sunday.

Ramil is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning, according to the weather bureau.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 was still hoisted in the central and southern portions of La Union (Rosario, Pugo, Tubao, Santo Tomas, Agoo, Aringay, Caba, Naguilian, Burgos, Bagulin, Bauang, City of San Fernando, San Juan, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Santol, Balaoan, Luna), the western and central portions of Pangasinan (Basista, Lingayen, Villasis, City of Alaminos, Anda, Malasiqui, San Fabian, Urbiztondo, Bautista, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Burgos, Dagupan City, Binalonan, Bolinao, Aguilar, Alcala, Sual, Labrador, Bani, Santo Tomas, Pozorrubio, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Mangatarem, Mabini, San Carlos City, Manaoag, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bugallon, Bayambang, Infanta, Agno, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Dasol, Sison), Zambales, Tarlac, the western portion of Pampanga (Mexico, Porac, Angeles City, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Mabalacat City, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Magalang, Lubao), and the northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Abucay, Morong, Pilar, City of Balanga).

Signal No. 1 was up in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, Aurora, the rest of Bataan, the rest of Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Pitogo, Buenavista, Lucena City, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Lopez, Catanauan, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the northern and western portions of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Labo, Paracale). (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan, Jason de Asis/PNA)