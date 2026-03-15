Police seize ₱19.5M hazardous materials

Authorities seized about ₱19.5 million worth of hazardous materials and arrested 11 Chinese nationals during a raid on an alleged illegal battery recycling facility inside a warehouse in Barangay Dela Paz, San Simon town.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 3, together with the local police, conducted the operation at a warehouse inside Global Aseana Business Park 1.

The raid was made by virtue of a search warrant for violation of Section 13(a) of Republic Act No. 6969, or the Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Waste Control Act of 1990.

Authorities said the facility was allegedly recycling old and used automotive batteries to extract lead, a process that may pose risks to public health and the environment.

The cops seized during the operation two battery crusher machines, five Heli forklifts, a furnace, junked car batteries, e-bike batteries, coal, metal molds, and about 8,950 kilograms of finished lead products.

The confiscated materials were estimated to be worth ₱19,514,100.

Major General Robert Morico II, CIDG Director said the operation is part of the government’s efforts to regulate and prevent the illegal handling, processing, and disposal of hazardous substances.

Authorities urged the public to report illegal activities involving hazardous materials in their communities.