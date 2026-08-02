Police seize shabu in Candaba town

More than P800,000 worth of shabu were seized by police following a buy-bust conducted in Candaba town recently.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, director of Police Regional Office III (PRO-3), said the illegal drugs were recovered from “Donald,” who was identified as a high value individual.

A total of 121 grams of shabu valued at P822,800, buy-bust money and other pieces of evidence were seized during the operation.

The anti-illegal drugs sting was conducted by operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 3 (RPDEU3) and the Regional Special Operations Group 3 (RSOG3), with assistance from the Candaba Municipal Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 3.

“We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations and encourage the public to partner with the police in keeping our communities safe from the drug menace,” said Brigadier General Jess Mendez, PRO 3 director.

The suspect faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.