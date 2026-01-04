Porac mayor inspects infrastructure projects

Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil recently inspected a newly-completed farm-to-market road in Barangay Salu.

The mayor at the same time inspected the proposed covered court in said village.

Capil said he wants to assess the progress and suitability of the projects for residents.

The mayor was joined by Barangay Captain Noel Sarmiento and members of the barangay council during the visit.

The covered court is expected to provide a venue for community activities.

The farm-to-market road on the other hand is seen to improve access and support the movement of agricultural products in the area.

Capil said infrastructure development is one of his programs.

He underscored community facilities, mobility, and livelihood opportunities in the barangays.