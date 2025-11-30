Porac quarry ops to resume Dec 5

The Porac Sand and Gravel Quarry Association, Inc. announced that quarry operations in the town will resume on December 5, 2025, according to an official statement issued by the group.

In its statement dated November 29, 2025, the association apologized "to everyone affected by our temporary suspension of operations, especially the workers and families who rely on our livelihood."

"Our decision to resume operations is an independent decision of the Association. There was no directive or signal from any official. We made this choice in response to the needs of workers and stakeholders affected by the temporary shutdown," the group said.

The association members stopped their operation last week following a dispute between municipal government and the Association of Porac Sand and Gravel Quarry Operators Inc.

The dispute stemmed from the alleged new ecological tax scheme implemented by the local government, shifting from the P100-per-truck rate, as stated in the ordinance, to P100 per 12-cubic-meter load.

The group also stated that no proper dialogue took place between quarry operators and the local chief executive before they decided to resume operations.

During the suspension of operations, the association said it used the time to seek legal consultations, prepare documentation, and gather evidence to support its position.

Porac Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil denied allegations of double taxation in the fees imposed by the municipal government on quarry operations in the town.

Capil said the municipal government has not issued any order to the stop quarry operations.

He claimed that the quarry operation in the town is in order.

Rejecting what it called a “status quo” proposal, the association said it seeks to correct tax collection policies related to quarry operations through appropriate legal process.

The group added that such issues are better resolved in formal forums rather than on social media.