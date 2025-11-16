Porac town celebrates 20th Binulu Festival

The Municipal Government of Porac held this year's 20th Binulu Festival, which highlighted the town's indigenous traditional way of cooking using bamboo.

The other activities, in line with the festival, will be launched -- the Binulu Street Dance Competition and Binulu Cook-off Challenge in front of the New Municipal Building in Barangay Cangatba.

Mayor Jing Capil said that municipal government will always strive to find new ways in promoting indigenous traditions.

Binulu is an ancient type of cooking still popular among the Aetas in the Mount Pinatubo area.

Binulu consists of rice and viands stuffed and cooked together in a thin bamboo known as bulu.

Binulu Festival is now a yearly event that attracts tourists and locals. It also includes other civic events.

Binulu was first organized as a festival in 2005 by then Porac parish priest, Fr. Elmer Simbulan, as part of the annual fiesta celebration in honor of the town patron, Saint Catherine of Alexandria.

It was initially conceptualized with the help of Fr. Resty Lumanlan, Prudencio Garcia, Tess David and Adrian Garcia, among others.

The organizers started the event with simple demonstrations of how the process of cooking with bulu was done.

The binulu event was later passed on to the municipal government, which made it part of the town’s yearly celebration to commemorate the fiesta and promote it as a tourism attraction.