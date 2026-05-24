Porac town recognized for heritage, culture

The municipality of Porac has received several recognitions during the 3rd Philippine LEAF Awards.

Acting Mayor Jen Capil said the town was honored for its rich cultural heritage, traditions, and artistic identity during an event at the Porac Municipal Sports and Cultural Center Gymnasium recently

Among the recognitions were the Valuable Cultural and Culinary Property of Porac, Pampanga award for the traditional craft of Uraro/Masa Cookies preserved by Rufina Serrano of Barangay Sepung Bulaun, and the Sacred Jewel of Kapampangan Devotional Theater award for the “Sabat Santacruzan Ning Sepung Bulaun,” honoring the visionary legacy of the late Benigno Lusung.

The town also earned recognition for Kapampangan Musical Heritage through “Pulosa” by Totoy Bato, while the municipality’s “Ablas Ning Balas Festival” received the Intangible Cultural Landmark of Porac, Pampanga award.

Municipal Tourism Officer Gem Marimla said the Ablas Ning Balas Festival narrates Porac’s story of resilience and recovery following the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption through cultural performances, artistic expression, and community participation.

Porac hosted this year’s 3rd Philippine LEAF Awards, marking the first time the prestigious event was held outside Metro Manila.

Carrying the theme “Tertulia at Parangal sa Porac,” the awards gathered cultural workers, tourism advocates, performers, artists, and local government leaders in celebration of Filipino heritage and excellence.

One of the major winners during the event was Teatru Namalyari Theatre Director Jayson Pabalan, who received the Outstanding Director for a Lenten Presentation and Outstanding Director for an Advocacy-Driven Performance awards.

Pabalan's group, Uyat Artista, was likewise recognized as Outstanding Cultural Group.

GMA Sparkle artist Yasser Marta also received the Outstanding Performance in a Lenten Production award for portraying Hesus Kristo in the “Siete Palabras” presentation of Barangay Lourdes North West in Angeles City.

Women leaders from Angeles City were likewise honored during the awards ceremony.

Councilors Jeselle Ann Vega Dayrit, Maricel Morales Agoncillo, Michelle Bonifacio, and Joan Crystal Aguas received recognition after their “HERStories” program won the Outstanding Advocacy-Driven Performance award for promoting women empowerment and awareness in the community.

Dr. Richard Daenos, Department of Tourism Region III director, was conferred the Distinguished Cultural Stewardship and Visionary Leadership Award for his contribution to cultural preservation and tourism development in Central Luzon.

The Philippine LEAF Awards recognizes individuals, organizations, festivals, and initiatives that contribute to preserving Filipino identity, heritage, and traditions across the country.