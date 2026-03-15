Possible illegal gas station schemes under watch amid oil price surge

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is monitoring gasoline stations that stopped operations amid suspicions of illegal schemes.

The Department of Energy (DOE) asked the PNP to assist in running after gas stations that may take advantage of the situation in the Middle East.

Some netizens reported the unannounced closure of some gas stations and asked the national government to look into the possibility of hoarding and price manipulation.

“We in the PNP fully understand the situation that gas station owners face amid the challenges brought by the situation in the Middle East. But if the sudden closure is for an illegal scheme, then expect police action on this matter,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a news release Sunday.

He instructed the chiefs of police to coordinate with the local government units and the DOE to determine the circumstances leading to the sudden closure of some gas stations.

Nartatez said the PNP has doubled its efforts in response to the concerns raised by the public, particularly the motorists, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to prevent hoarding and profiteering amid the ongoing global oil crisis.

He added that help desks are now available across the country to make it easier for the public to report concerns regarding fuel stations.

“We assure the public that the PNP has contingencies in place to ensure peace and order is not affected by the effects of the conflict in Iran or the rising fuel prices,” he said. (PNA)